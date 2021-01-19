Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60, Pat Patterson, R-Truth, Tyler Breeze

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature a look back at Knockouts Tag Title matches. The Beautiful People, Sarita, and Taylor Wilde are listed.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ron “R-Truth” Killings is 49, and somehow doesn’t appear to have aged over the last 20 years.

-Tyler Breeze (a/k/a Matthew Clement) is 33, and has aged very, very poorly compared to Truth. Kidding!

-The late Pat Patterson (Pierre Clermont) was born on January 19, 1941. He died on December 2, 2020 at age 79 due to liver failure caused by a blood clot.