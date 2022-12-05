What's happening...

Drew McIntyre pulled from Friday’s WWE Smackdown, advertised main event called off

December 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre announced that he has been medically disqualified from wrestling on Friday’s WWE Smackdown. “I don’t like to miss any shows, as everybody knows, but I promise I’ll be back soon,” McIntyre wrote on Twitter.

Powell’s POV: McIntyre also missed the weekend live events. The advertised main event for Friday’s show is McIntyre and Sheamus challenging Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Obviously, the company will need to come up with a new plan. Here’s wishing McIntyre a speedy recovery.

