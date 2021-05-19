WWE WrestleMania Backlash poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 28 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A and C finished tied for second with 17 percent each.
-63 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship.
Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade in our WrestleMania Backlash audio review that was available for Dot Net Members on Sunday night. The zombie stupidity definitely brought down what was a good, albeit mostly predictable show. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.
