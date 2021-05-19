WWE WrestleMania Backlash poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 28 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A and C finished tied for second with 17 percent each.

-63 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade in our WrestleMania Backlash audio review that was available for Dot Net Members on Sunday night. The zombie stupidity definitely brought down what was a good, albeit mostly predictable show. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.