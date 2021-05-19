AEW Dynamite preview (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison for the AEW Tag Titles.
-Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet for the NWA Women’s Championship.
-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
-Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal.
-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel in an eliminator (non-title) match.
-Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn.
-New TNT Champion Miro appears.
-The Inner Circle responds to The Pinnacle’s challenge of a Stadium Stampede match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
Powell's POV: Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.
