AEW Dynamite preview (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel in an eliminator (non-title) match.

-Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn.

-New TNT Champion Miro appears.

-The Inner Circle responds to The Pinnacle’s challenge of a Stadium Stampede match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Powell's POV: Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.