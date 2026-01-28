AEW Dynamite preview: Three title matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jake Doyle and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon for the TNT Title

-AEW World Champion MJF appears live

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin in an eliminator match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero

Powell's POV: Doyle and Davis earned a title match by winning a recent four-way to become No. 1 contenders. Dynamite will be live from Cedar Park, Texas, at HEB Center.