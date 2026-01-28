What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Three title matches advertised for tonight’s show

January 28, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jake Doyle and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon for the TNT Title

-AEW World Champion MJF appears live

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin in an eliminator match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero

Powell’s POV: Doyle and Davis earned a title match by winning a recent four-way to become No. 1 contenders. Dynamite will be live from Cedar Park, Texas, at HEB Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.