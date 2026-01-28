AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Sheamus, Shark Boy, Kelly Klein, Sanada, Josh Bredl, Alicia, Andre the Giant

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Cedar Park, Texas, at HEB Center. The show features three title matches. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shark Boy (Dean Roll) is 51.

-Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) is 48.

-Kelly Klein is 40.

-Alicia (Melinda Padovano) is 39.

-Sanada (Seiya Sanada) is 38.

-Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl is 35.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) died on January 28, 1993, at age 46, of congestive heart failure. The date of his death has been listed incorrectly as January 27, but historian and author Pat Laprade, who co-wrote the book “The Eighth Wonder Of The World: The True Story of Andre The Giant,” has spread the word about the correct date.