AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s Revolution go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the eight-man scramble match at AEW Revolution
-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo speak before their title match at AEW Revolution
-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Hook, and Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, and Brian Cage in an eight-man tag match
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal
-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Colten Gunn vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds
-Wardlow interview
-Thunder Rosa in action
-Maria May in action
-Buddy Matthews in action
Powell's POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Huntsville, Alabama at Propst Arena at Von Braun Center. The show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET.
