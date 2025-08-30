What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

August 30, 2025

AEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Big Bill vs. Juice Robinson

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live coast-to-coast tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

