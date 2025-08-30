ROH Death Before Dishonor results: Vetter’s review of Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa for the ROH Women’s Championship, Bandido vs. Hechicero for the ROH Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Ring of Honor “Death Before Dishonor”

Streamed live August 29, 2025, on HonorClub and the ROH YouTube Page.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena



ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour Pre-Show

This show had the same set-up as AEW Dynamite on Wednesday; the lighting is good and while the former ECW Arena is small, this is about as good as it’s going to look on the screen. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman provided commentary.

* The entire show aired live and free on YouTube due to streaming issues! As of Saturday morning, the event has more than 20,000 views. I expect that to climb as more people realize the show is free.

ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Card

1. Jordan Oliver vs. Jay Lethal. Jordan just made his ROH debut a week or so ago, and he got a full intro here. (No “already in the ring” treatment!) Caprice accurately said that Jordan has “that it factor” to him. Jay hit a hip-toss and a basement dropkick. Jay did the Fargo Strut, and Oliver hit a clothesline on him. Oliver now started to strut, but got booed. He laid in some loud chops in the corner on Jay; Jay fired back with his own chops. Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. Jay hit a suplex, and they were both down.

Jay got a sunset flip for a nearfall. He started to go for a Figure Four, but Oliver got a rollup for a nearfall. Jay went for the Lethal Injection, but Oliver kicked him in the back at 5:00 to block it. They fought on the ropes, and Jay dropped Oliver stomach-first to the mat. Jay went for a top-rope elbow drop, but Oliver caught him and got a rollup. Oliver applied the Figure Four in the middle of the ring; Jordan tried to reach for the ropes, but Jay pulled him back towards the center of the ring, and Jordan tapped out. A good showing for Oliver; I wouldn’t be surprised if he scores a contract. They shook hands, and Jay’s Macho Man-themed music played.

Jay Lethal defeated Jordan Oliver at 6:58.

* Outside, we saw Sammy Guevara, Marshall Von Erich, and Ross Von Erich. Lexi Nair asked about the plans for tonight. The three guys all talked about how important Dustin Rhodes has been to them. Lexi asked Sammy who he will be picking to be his partner. Sammy made a “Break the Walls Down” reference (Jericho?) but he left without telling Lexi an answer. Hmmmm.

* We had a commercial for the MXM perfume, “Seed.” Funny, raunchy stuff filled with double entendres.

2. “MXM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden (w/Taya Valkyrie, Johnny TV) vs. “The Frat House” Cole Karter and Griff Garrison (w/Jacked Jameson) vs. “Dark Order” Johnny Silver and Alex Reynolds (w/Evil Uno) in a three-way tag. There are four local wrestlers (I presume!) with the Frat House but I didn’t recognize any of them. Silver wore a Mikey Whipwreck-inspired shirt. He took it off and Madden immediately wiped his butt with it. Griff and Reynolds opened; the other four were on the apron. Karter and Griff hit some team moves on Silver. MXM jumped in the ring to pose, just because. Ian got very excited about it, though!

Everyone started to brawl on the floor. In the ring, Silver and Madden traded blows at 2:00, and the size disparity was vast. Four guys were suddenly stomping on Silver. The ref got it settled down, but it felt like a four-on-one match as they worked over Johnny. Karter hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. On the floor, Madden hit Jameson with his frat house paddle. Meanwhile, Reynolds tagged in, and he brawled with Karter, then Mansoor. Mansoor hit a top-rope Blockbuster on Reynolds. Madden hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Karter and Griff hit a team slam. Silver hit a double Sliced Bread on both Frat House members. He put the big Madden on his shoulders at 7:00 and slammed him to the mat, and that got a big pop. Reynolds got a rollup on Mansoor for a visual pin, but Johnny TV sprayed perfume in Alex’s eyes! It allowed Mansoor to roll up Reynolds for the tainted pin. Fun match.

Mansoor and Mason Madden defeated Alex Reynolds and Johnny Silver, and Cole Karter and Griff Garrison in a three-way at 7:39.

* Backstage, Lexi interviewed Jay Lethal, who said he was 17 when he first wrestled in this building. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson walked up to them. Blake taunted Jay about beating him recently.

* We saw QT Marshall and Aaron Solo arriving at the building. QT said that Paul Walter Hauser “will never be one of the boys.” We then saw Super Shane-O-Mac Hauser arrive. Paul said, “I’m sober and I’m angry. You’ll find out tonight, buddy.”

3. Ashley Vox vs. Billie Starkz in a Pure Rules match. Ian noted that Vox made her ROH debut in this building several years ago. Billie has a size advantage, and she immediately held her hand high in the sky, showing that Ashley can’t reach for a knuckle lock. They immediately tied up on the mat. Vox tied her in an Octopus Stretch, and Billie used her first rope break at 2:30. Billie took control and worked over Ashley in the corner. She hit a tornado DDT at 4:30, but she missed a Swanton Bomb. Vox hit a head-scissors takedown. Vox fish-hooked Billie’s mouth, and Billie used her second rope break! Billie hit a closed-fist punch and was issued a warning. Vox got an inside cradle for a nearfall. Billie hit a neckbreaker over her knee for the pin out of nowhere.

Billie Starkz defeated Ashley Vox at 6:22.

4. AR Fox vs. Adam Priest vs. Dralistico vs. Angelico (w/Serpentico) in a four-way, $50,000 prize match. The heels rolled to the floor at the bell, leaving Fox vs. Angelico. They dove onto the heels rather than lock up. Back in the ring, Angelico tied Fox in a knot. Angelico tied Priest into a Figure Four. Dralistico and Priest took turns chopping Angelico, and they had a quick alliance. Of course, they shoved each other, and AR hit a top-rope flipping press onto them as they argued.

Fox hit a stunner at 3:30. He hit a huracanrana on Dralistico, then a dive over the top rope onto Priest, then one to the floor on Dralistico, then another one onto Priest! Fox ran along the guardrail and hit a guillotine leg drop on Angelico! Nice! Fox and Dralistico traded blows in the corner. Priest hit a second-rope brainbuster on Fox for a nearfall; he began trying to get pins on everyone. Dralistico hit a Swanton Bomb on Priest at 7:00. Fox and Dralistico stood up and traded LOUD chops. Dralistico hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer on Fox, then a German Suplex on Angelico. He hit a flying Meteora and pinned Angelico! Wow, I just expected Fox would win. A really good showing from all four.

Dralistico defeated AR Fox, Angelico, and Adam Priest in a four-way at 8:25 to win $50,000.

ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Show

1. “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. “The Conglomeration” Tomohiro Ishii and Hologram. No sign of Josh Woods again. Sigh; so talented, so underused. Ishii must be heading back to Japan in the coming days (his first match back in NJPW is Saturday, Sept. 13). Ari and Ishii opened, and Ariya couldn’t budge Ishii. He slapped Ishii and got a “You f—ed up!” chant from the crowd. Ishii hit one chop that dropped Daivari. Nese hit a headscissors takedown on Hologram; Hologram hit one back. Hologram hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Nese for a nearfall at 4:00.

Ariya hit the Magic Carpet Ride frogsplash on Hologram, and Nese covered Hologram for a nearfall. The Athletes worked him over in their corner. They taunted Ishii, who tried to get into the match, but the ref held him back. Of course, this allowed the athletes to continue to beat up Hologram, and Sterling choked Hologram in the ropes. Nese unloaded some punches to the gut. Ishii finally got the hot tag at 8:00. He knocked Daivari down, and he hit a brainbuster on Nese. This crowd was going nuts for everything Ishii did. Ishii backed Nese into a corner and hit a series of chops and forearm strikes, then a back suplex.

The babyfaces pushed the heels into each other, then they hit stereo German Suplexes. Hologram hit a springboard crossbody block as Ishii held Nese upside down for a nearfall. Nese hit a spin kick to Ishii’s head and was booed. Nese hit a jumping sit-out piledriver on Hologram for a nearfall at 11:00. Ariya accidentally struck Sterling on the ropes. He hit a flip dive to the floor on Sterling and Ari. He then dove onto Nese, too. In the ring, Ishii hit a clothesline on Nese. The Conglomeration hit Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) on Nese for the pin. An entertaining match.

Tomohiro Ishii and Hologram defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari at 12:32.

* Footage aired of Dustin Rhodes teaming with Sammy Guevara and with the Von Erichs.

2. Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean (w/Trish Adora, Lee Moriarty, Anthony Ogogo) for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Caprice noted that STP are dressed in New Jack-themed gear. Bravo and Sammy opened. Sammy hit a dropkick and celebrated, and got a mix of boos and cheers. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Ross (the darker-haired brother. I forget which one is which!) entered. I just realized their dad isn’t here. Marshall hit a powerbomb, with Ross getting the cover for a nearfall. Dean hit a stunner on the apron on Ross, and STP all hit some quick moves on Ross, and this crowd was fully behind Shane’s squad.

Dean hit a Bronco Buster at 6:30. Shane tagged in and hit a hard knee lift that clocked Ross. The crowd chanted “F— the Cowboys!” and I’m assuming this was an NFL reference (but of course, the Von Erichs would be Dallas Cowboys fans.) Marshall finally got a hot tag at 9:00, and he nailed a spinebuster on Bravo, then one on Dean. He bodyslammed Shane, and that got a pop. Marshall hit a moonsault for a nearfall on Taylor! He went for the claw, but Shane escaped. Shane hit a headbutt on Sammy. Bravo hit an axe kick. Taylor hit a splash. Dean hit a frogsplash for a nearfall on Marshall. On the floor, Taylor threw Ross into the ring steps. In the ring, Marshall hit a discus clothesline.

Sammy got a hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block at 11:30. He celebrated and got more boos. He hit a springboard flying stunner on Dean. Sammy hit a flip dive to the floor, but struck Marshall! Sammy got in the ring, but the Infantry hit a stunner move on him. Shane clocked Sammy with a forearm. The Infantry hit a team Stomp and pinned Sammy! New champions! Ross was checking on Marshall and didn’t jump into the ring in time to save Sammy.

Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean defeated Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at 13:05.

3. Queen Aminata vs. Taya Valkyrie in a Pure Rules tournament first-round match. Ian said that Aminata’s passport was stolen and she barely got back to the U.S. to make it to this match. We have a 10-minute clock counting backwards. Taya used her first rope break just 40 seconds in! She used her second rope at the one-minute mark. Aminata rammed Taya’s head into her butt, then she hit a running knee at 2:00. Taya repeatedly slammed Aminata’s leg against the ring post, and she hit a guillotine leg drop on the ring apron. This crowd was 100% behind Aminata. Taya hit a modified powerbomb for a nearfall at 4:00.

They went to the floor, where Taya slammed Aminata’s head against the ring steps. She rolled the queen into the ring and got a nearfall. She tied up Aminata’s legs and cranked back on her head. Aminata used her first rope break at 5:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Aminata hit some loud overhand chops, then a snap suplex and a Russian Leg Sweep. The clock graphic vanished, but luckily, I still had my stopwatch going. Aminata tied up both arms, and Taya used her last rope break. Taya hit a spear for a nearfall at 7:30. Aminata again tied her up; Taya got to the ropes, but she was out of rope breaks! Aminata nailed a thudding headbutt and scored the pin. Entertaining.

Queen Aminata defeated Taya Valkyrie at 8:24 to advance.

* Deonna Purrazzo walked to the ring; she’s not dressed to wrestle, but she’s in the women’s Pure Rules tournament as well. They shook hands, but Deonna forcefully pulled Aminata towards her, then, with a flick of her wrist, dismissed the queen!

* Backstage, Lexi Nair was trying to interview the Sons of Texas but was unsuccessful. Who will Sammy Guevara pick as his partner?

4. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. The heels threw some punches, and we got the bell a second later, and we’re underway! The heels went to leave, but the Kingdom grabbed them, and they brawled at ringside. Taven hit a dive to the floor. Ian noted the Kingdom has been teaming since 2014. Taven hit a dropkick in the ring at 1:30. Bennett backed Johnson into a corner and repeatedly chopped him. Lee hit a back suplex on Mike on the ring apron, then he dropped Bennett gut-first on the guardrail. Blake hit the prone Bennett. We saw footage of Jay Lethal standing by a monitor backstage, watching the match. Hmmmm…

In the ring, the heels stomped on Bennett in their corner. Blake hit a hard enzuigiri at 4:30 and got a nearfall. Taven tagged in and hit a roundhouse kick that dropped Blake, then a DDT. He missed a Lionsault, but he hit a twisting neckbreaker. He hit the Lionsault for a nearfall at 6:00. Bennett and Johnson traded rollups. Bennett got flipped to the floor. Johnson hit an Angle Slam on Taven, and Blake hit a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall on Matt. Matt got a rollup with a handful of tights. Blake applied Vanilla Choke Zero (a modified Muta Lock) on Taven, but Bennett made the save at 9:00, and we got an “ROH!” chant.

Bennett hit a Death Valley Driver, and Matt hit Just The Tip Of The Knee on Christian, who rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Lee low-bridged the top rope, and Matt fell to the floor! Blake hit a doublestomp on Bennett’s back, as Lee hit a DVD on the floor! In the ring. Taven fought off both heels. He hit a Cody-style springboard spin kick. Blake hit a low blow uppercut on Matt, then the top-rope doublestomp, while Lee hit the DVD, and Blake got the tainted pin on Taven. Ian noted that Christian has now pinned two former ROH champions.

Blake Christian and Lee Johnson defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at 11:23.

5. Lee Moriarty vs. Xelhua for the ROH Pure Title. We have a 60–minute clock counting down now. A feeling-out process early on, and Xelhua tied up the legs, and Lee used his first rope break at 1:30! Xelhua tied his legs around Lee’s neck and spun Moriarty to the mat. They tied up and Lee hit a cheap shot punch while the ref was out of position at 4:00; Xelhua hit a punch back, but of course, the ref saw that one, and he was given a red flag. Lee stomped on Xelhua and took control. He hit a Flatliner, dropping Xelhua face-first on the middle turnbuckle at 6:00 and got a nearfall. He snapped Xelhua’s fingers and tied up the left arm. Xelhua grabbed a rope for his first rope break.

They went to the floor, where Lee focused on the left arm. Back in the ring, Lee continued to target and twist the fingers and wrist. He hit a running punt kick to the ribs at 8:30. Xelhua rolled to the floor, and Lee dove through the ropes and crashed onto him. He did it again, then a third time! However, Xelhua applied a cross-armbreaker on the thin mat at ringside. He let go of the hold to get back into the ring. Lee snapped Xelhua’s damaged arm over the top rope, then hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall at 10:30, and he went to the Border City Street; Xelhua used his second rope break to escape. Xelhua hit a delayed vertical suplex, and they were both down.

Xelhua leaned Lee against the ropes and unloaded some chops. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 12:30. He tied up Lee’s legs and applied a hammerlock; Moriarty used his second rope break to escape. Lee hit a Pele Kick to the shoulder, then he got an Alabama Slam for a nearfall and he was fired up. He hit a flapjack for a nearfall, but Xelhua used his final rope break at 14:30! Lee went back to the Border City Stretch. Xelhua hit a backbreaker over his knee. He hooked both arms and got a rollup, and they traded nearfalls. Lee applied an Octopus Stretch. Xelhua got to the ropes but he was out of rope breaks! It was a trap! Lee tied Xelhua up in the ropes, and Xelhua — that is now legal! — and Xelhua was forced to tap out. That was a particularly strong match for this style.

Lee Moriarty defeated Xelhua to retain the ROH Pure Title at 16:20.

6. QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser in a relaxed rules match. My hatred of Hauser as a wrestler stems from him cleanly beating Tom Lawlor in a street fight in MLW while selling almost none of Tom’s offense. (Along with Jay White vs. Billy Gunn in AEW, those are the two worst matches of 2024). QT came out first in his full-length glittery robe. They tied up to open, and the crowd chanted profanities at Marshall. PWH hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a Kokeshi (falling headbutt) at 2:00, then a rolling cannonball from the apron to the floor on a standing Marshall. He set up a table on the floor. Hauser hit a snap suplex on the thin mat at 4:00 and rolled QT back into the ring.

Marshall hit a baseball slide dropkick onto a ladder that Hauser got from under the ring. The ladder was set up in the corner. QT hit a spinebuster onto the ladder in the corner at 6:00. He did a slingshot send Hauser’s face into the ladder. QT got a box of weapons and he hit a barbed-wire bat to Hauser’s back. Hauser’s face was now a bloody mess, and QT used the barbed-wire bat against PWH’s forehead. Hausesr shoved a barbed-wire covered chair into QT’s head at 8:30. Aaron Solo jumped in the ring and repeatedly struck Hauser with a kendo stick. Solo picked up the ladder and struck Hauser with it, and he hit more chairshots across Hauser’s back.

Hauser flipped QT to the floor. Solo had a chain. However, Hook’s music played, and he strolled to the ring. Hook hit a T-Bone suplex on Solo, throwing him through the table in the corner. He choked Solo out and dragged him to the back at 11:30. Meanwhile, QT and Hauser fought on the ring apron, and PWH hit a forward Finlay Roll, sending them both through a table on the floor! That earned a “Holy shit!” chant. Hauser scooped up QT and did a piledriver move while he sat down on a chair. (The problem is, QT’s head clearly touched nothing, so it didn’t hurt him at all.)

We had a box pushed into the ring (think like a shallow sand box) that was filled with glass. QT went for a stunner, but Hauser dropped Marshall back-first onto the glass box. He then hit a Death Valley Driver onto the glass shards for a nearfall at 16:00. Hauser dumped a bag of thumbtacks in the corner. However, Marshall powerbombed Hauser onto the thumbtacks. QT set up a table. He had a dustpan, which he used to scoop glass shards out of the box and put them on the table. Hauser hit a low blow and got a rollup. They fought over by the glass-covered table. QT hit his own low blow. QT then hit a Diamond Cutter, dropping Hauser across the glass-covered table for the pin. A very good match for this style. The crowd was hot and fully behind Hauser.

QT Marshall defeated Paul Walter Hauser in a relaxed rules match at 20:34.

* They pounded fists afterwards. QT left, and Hauser bowed to the crowd. Good for him; for all the hate I’ve tossed his way (and many others, too!), he went out there and delivered in that one.

The Outrunners came out first for the next match. Sammy Guevara came out solo. Instead of a Von Erich brother… he picked RUSH to be his partner!

7. Sammy Guevara and Rush vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd for the ROH Tag Team Titles. Ian immediately wondered if Guevara is now aligned with LFI. Sammy and RUSH shook hands. Magnum and Sammy opened. (Ian kept saying “we all thought” Sammy was picking a Von Erich. I fully expected Sammy to have a true mystery partner. RUSH wasn’t on my short list, though!) Sammy did a strut and got more boos. Magnum hit a dropkick. RUSH entered, so Floyd entered at 2:00 and they had an intense lockup.

RUSH and Sammy beat up Magnum on the floor, and the crowd was ALL OVER Sammy, chanting profanities at him. (Sammy is clearly a better heel.) RUSH unloaded some loud chops in the corner of the ring on Magnum, then hit his delayed kick to the face. Sammy spun to the mat as both men relaxed on the mat, Ingobernobles-style. Sammy tagged in, and the crowd immediately chanted, “We want RUSH!” Turbo finally got a hot tag at 9:00, and he hit some bodyslams. Sammy cut off the Outrunners signature handshake spot and got loudly booed.

Floyd hit a bulldog on one and a clothesline on the other. The Outrunners got their sonuva bitch handshake. Magnum hit a dropkick. RUSH hit a headbutt. Floyd hit a Total Recall (Bulldog Powerslam), and suddenly everyone was down at 11:00. Magnum went to the top rope, but Sammy shoved him to the floor. It allowed RUSH to hit his “You Mess With The Bull” shotgun dropkick to Floyd’s face in the corner. Sammy hit a top-rope corkscrew splash for the pin. “Nobody saw this coming, man,” Caprice said.

* RUSH and Sammy Guevara defeated Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd to win/retain the ROH Tag Team Titles at 13:00.

Dralistico jumped into the ring and he also hugged Sammy. “This has been the plan the whole time,” Ian said. The Von Erichs came to the ring. It looked like they were all friends, but then Sammy superkicked Marshall, and the three of them beat up the Von Erich brothers.

* Backstage, Lexi Nair began interviewing the dejected Outrunners, who were sore and exhausted after that loss. The Shane Taylor Productions guys stopped by and taunted them about winning their match earlier, and said the Outrunners were “losers.”

* We then had the long theater-style production of Bandido in an 1800s-era western bar. Back to ringside, Don Callis came out and spoke some of his broken Spanish. (That’s me now, even after taking Spanish throughout college.)

8. Bandido vs. Hechicero for the ROH World Title. Bandido wore a shiny, metal mask that made me think of “Predator,” but he might have been shooting for Iron Man’s friend, “War Machine.” Callis joined Ian and Caprice on commentary. A feeling-out process early, as they were hesitant to even lock up. Hechicero applied a leg lock around the neck at 3:00, and Ian noted we had a “deliberate pace” so far. They traded rollups and had a standoff. Bandido hit a huracanrana for a nearfall at 7:00, and Hechicero rolled to the floor to regroup. They traded headscissor takedowns in the ring, and Bandido hit an armdrag that again sent Hechicero to the floor.

Bandido hit an impressive flip dive to the floor and turned it into a headscissors takedown, and they were both down at 9:00. In the ring, Bandido charged, but Hechicero hit a knee strike, and he took control. He hit a DDT for a nearfall at 11:00. Hechichero ripped at the eye hole of the mask and was booed. Don Callis walked to ringside and distracted Bandido, allowing Hechicero to hit some moves; Don returned to the booth. Hechicero began targeting the left leg, and he tied Bandido in a Surfboard at 14:00. Bandido escaped and applied his own Surfboard! Hechicero tied up Bandido’s legs, and Bandido immediately grabbed the ropes, then rolled to the floor to recover.

Hechicero whipped Bandido into the guardrail as they fought on the floor. Back in the ring, Hechicero kept Bandido grounded, and he again ripped at the eye hole of the mask, and he ripped it open at 18:00. Bandido hit a top-rope twisting press, a Gorilla Press, then a Fosbury Flop to the floor, and this crowd was going nuts! In the ring, Bandido hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall at 20:30. They fought back to the floor, and they fought up onto the guardrail. (Again, that guardrail is flat and about 10-12 inches wide). Bandido suplexed Hechicero onto the guardrail at 23:00, and they both fell to the floor.

They got back onto the ring apron, and Hechicero stomped on him, but Bandido monkey-flipped him, sending Hechicero onto the ring apron. Bandido hit a top-rope flying press to the floor. Hechicero stomped on the knee as it was tied in the ropes. Hechicero hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall at 26:00. Bandido went for a Code Red on the ring apron, but Hechicero blocked it. Hechicero hit a helicopter spin, with them falling to the floor; Bandido actually landed sternum-first on Hechicero’s back as they fell to the floor at 28:00. They got back into the ring, where Hechicero applied a heel hook on the left leg, and he got some nearfalls.

Hechicero got a huracanrana and a running knee; Bandido hit a Helluva Kick; Hechicero hit a clothesline; Bandido hit a Poison Rana, and they were both down at 31:30. Nice sequence, and the crowd was giving them a standing ovation now. Callis pounded on the mat but again returned to commentary. They both sat up and traded headbutts while on their knees. “It sounds like a baseball bat hitting the side of a tree,” Callis said. They switched to trading chops. Bandido hit his version of Go To Sleep (pop-up knee strike). He went for the 21-Plex, but Hechicero blocked it and tied Bandido in a submission hold along the back.

Bandido reversed it and set up for a Cop Killah (backslide driver), but Hechicero escaped. They traded more rollups. Hechicero tied him in a pendulum and swung him back-and-forth. Bandido reached the ropes at 35:30. They fought on the top rope, and Bandido hit a Mercer-style Moonsault & Battery! He again couldn’t hit the 21-Plex, but he hit a back suplex with a high bridge for the pin! That was fun; it really got rolling, and for a match that long, it really didn’t drag. Ian noted the match went 37 minutes and said Bandido is “having the year of his career.”

Bandido defeated Hechicero to retain the ROH World Title at 37:17.

9. Athena (w/Billie Starkz) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the ROH Women’s Title. Athena and Billie appeared first, but then Blue Meanie joined them. He got in the ring and he danced with Mina, which made Athena irate! She ordered him to the back, getting some boos. Mina is the interim ROH TV champion; honestly, I had forgotten that. During the introductions, the crowd booed when Athena was announced as being from Dallas; Athena seemed surprised by that heat! A lockup at the bell and standing switches. They blocked or avoided each other’s signature offense, and Athena stalled in the ropes at 2:30.

Mina hit a Russian Leg Sweep. She held Athena’s wrist while hitting a top-rope flying knee to the collarbone; Caprice said it was to the arm. Athena rolled to the floor and was selling a knee injury. They traded forearm strikes at ringside. Mina accidentally hit a forearm strike against the ring post, and Athena immediately repeatedly slammed Mina’s right hand against the announcer table, then against the ring steps. She kicked the steps to damage the trapped arm at 5:30. They got in the ring and Athena was in charge, but Mina got a flash rollup for a nearfall. Athena trapped a hand in the corner and repeatedly kicked it at 8:30, and they again fought to the floor.

Mina tied Athena’s legs around the ring post. Billie approached, and she argued with Mina. Athena dove through the ropes at 11:30 but crashed into Billie! Athena whipped Mina head-first into the guardrail, and she was back in charge. Mina hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip as they got back into the ring, and she applied a Figure Four at 13:30. Athena hit a German Suplex but Mina popped up and hit Athena with a running knee to the jaw, so Athena hit a flying forearm on Mina, and they were both down at 15:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Mina hit repeated spin kicks to the thighs.

Athena hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall at 16:30! Mina hit a tornado DDT. She hit a top-rope Sling Blade for a nearfall. Athena hit a roundhouse kick to the head and locked in a Koji Clutch on the mat; Mina rolled Athena over for a nearfall at 19:30. Athena popped to her feet and hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Mina hit a spinning flapjack, and she locked in a Figure Four at 21:00! The crowd taunted Athena to tap out. Athena reversed the pressure. Mina rolled onto her butt with the Figure Four still locked in; Athena finally got to the ropes.

Athena hit a second-rope superplex. Mina hit a discus forearm strike to the back of the neck, then a spinning back fist at 24:00. She slammed Athena to the mat for a nearfall. Athena applied a cross-armbreaker; Mina rolled her over for a nearfall. Athena hit a straitjacket powerbomb at 25:00. She then hit the top-rope O-face (flying stunner) for the pin. That was incredibly good, too.

Athena defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain the ROH Women’s Title at 25:27.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show that played out much better than it looked on paper two days earlier (the addition of a lot of intriguing undercard matches helped that, too). Both main events were top-notch. Bandido and Hechicero only picked up the speed and got more and more energized as that match went on. The main event was a nice reminder of how good Mina is in the ring, too. I must add, though, that I never once thought either Hechicero or Mina were winning, and that does take away a bit from each match. (I can’t help but think about the Beyond Wrestling show the same night, where the crowd was so loud and into The Shooter Boys and Bobby Orlando, as everyone expected and wanted those title changes. It added so much to their matches.) So, as good as both challengers looked, I never bought that the respective titles were in jeopardy. Moriarty-Xelhua takes third.

I had an inkling, ever since Dustin got hurt, that Sammy was turning heel and was picking someone other than a Von Erich to team with him. I actually would have preferred he picked Mortos or Dralistico; I am such a big fan of RUSH that carrying the ROH Tag Titles feels a bit below him. This crowd hated Sammy in his first match when he was trying to be a babyface. Then, he returned later and worked as a full-blown heel, and this Philly crowd was more than willing to shout profanities at him. I do think Sammy has turned face-heel far too often in the past six years, but yes, he’s just a much better heel. And it will likely work for RUSH to do most of the work and Sammy to act like a chickenshit heel who only gets in when his opponent is already down.

I’ve stated my past issues with Hauser, but dang it, he stepped up here and had a good match. I’m glad to see Blake Christian pick up another big win. Make sure you check out that short four-way to close out zero hour; a really nice win for Dralistico. Apparently, Dark Order and the Frat House are destined to fight forever. If I had a complaint, it would be… WHERE IS DALTON CASTLE? We were teased his return months ago!!! I’ll reiterate that this entire four-hour show (plus another hour for Zero Hour!) is available for free on YouTube, so go check it out.