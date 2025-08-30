AEW Forbidden Door poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event received an A grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. B finished a close second with 32 percent of the vote.

-33 percent of our voters gave Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship the best match of the night honors. Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage match finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review. Last year’s Forbidden Door finished with a B grade from 34 percent of the voters. The 2023 Forbidden Door finished with an A grade from 59 percent of the voters. The first Forbidden Door event in 2022 received an A grade from 47 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.