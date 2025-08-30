NXT Heatwave poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Heatwave event received a B grade from 53 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 17 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 15 percent of the vote.

-62 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship. Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts Title finished a distant second with 15 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore and I both gave Heatwave B- grades. Last year’s NXT Heatwave received an A grade from 59 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.