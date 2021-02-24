What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Adam Cole explanation, matches set for tonight’s show, now available live in Canada

February 24, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a non-title, No DQ match.

-Adam Cole explains his attacks on Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor.

-NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match.

-NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark in a non-title match.

-Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro.

-Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Powell’s POV: NXT will finally be available live in Canada via Sportsnet starting with tonight’s show. William Regal announced that Escobar would be suspended and stripped of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship if he fails to appear for his match with Kross, which is now a No DQ match. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

