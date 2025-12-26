AEW Worlds End lineup: The Continental Classic semifinals are set heading into Saturday’s pay-per-view 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena.
-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page vs. MJF in a four-way for the AEW World Championship
-Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Gold League winner Kyle Fletcher vs. Blue League runner-up Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic semifinal match
-Blue League winner Konosuke Takeshita vs. Gold League runner-up Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic semifinal match
-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd
-Marina Shafir, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong in a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match
-(Pre-Show) Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Maya World and Hyan
Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show or at the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
You could easily shave off those last two matches on the main card and it’d be plenty.
Meaningless tournament matches, 4 way title match, tag street fight, asinine multi-person mixed tag, and probably a 7-8 hour PPV. No wonder TV ratings and attendance continue to swirl down the shitter.