AEW Worlds End lineup: The Continental Classic semifinals are set heading into Saturday’s pay-per-view 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois, at NOW Arena.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page vs. MJF in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Gold League winner Kyle Fletcher vs. Blue League runner-up Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-Blue League winner Konosuke Takeshita vs. Gold League runner-up Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

-Marina Shafir, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong in a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

-(Pre-Show) Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Maya World and Hyan

Powell's POV: AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max).