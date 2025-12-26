Reality of Wrestling “Glory” TV results (Episode 19): Vetter’s review of Cappuccino Jones vs. Edge Stone for the WWE ID Title, AJ Francis vs. Blake Troop for the ROW Glory Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Glory” (Episode 19)

Taped November 8, 2025, and November 29, 2025, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed December 24, 2025, on the YouTube.com

I’ve really enjoyed some of the episodes this year, as they are using a lot of NXT talent. NOTE: The first two matches were recorded November 8 in Texas City, Texas. It appears matches No. 3-4-5 were recorded November 29, as it was definitely a different taping. (They made a comment that Quentin Wynters wasn’t there in the first two matches, but then he competed in the third match.) As per usual, the lighting is really good and the most notable production mistake is the lack of on-screen graphics.

1. Alex Gracia vs. Rache Chanel. Both women have competed multiple times in AEW/ROH. Gracia is “the pink dream,” while Chanel is a fashionista. Chanel hit a spin kick for a nearfall. Gracia snapped Chanel’s leg in the ropes at 1:30, then she slammed Rache’s knee into the mat, then dropkicked the knee for a nearfall. She kicked Chanel in the face in the corner and got another nearfall at 4:00, and she argued with the ref.

Rache fired back with a Helluva Kick, then a discus lariat to the back of the head. She hit some more clotheslines and a running knee to the face for a nearfall at 6:00. Chanel went to the top turnbuckle, but Gracia shook the ropes, causing Rache to fall and be crotched in the corner. Gracia immediately hit a faceplant for the tainted pin. Decent opener.

Alex Gracia defeated Rache Chanel at 7:18.

Backstage, Emily May interviewed AJ Francis and his House Money faction. Francis said he’s “the king of the jungle.”

2. AJ Francis (w/House Money) vs. Blake Troop for the ROW Glory Title. I had previously seen Troop compete in NWA and he was one of the few guys on that roster that intrigued me. He’s an MMA guy, tall with a buzz cut. They took turns playing to the crowd before brawling. Blake went for a hammerlock move, then switched to a sleeper, but Francis ran backwards into the corner and he flipped Troop to the mat at 2:00.

Blake applied a leg lock in the corner. Jossiah Jean struck Blake, allowing Francis to take control. He hit a running knee in the corner at 4:00. Troop jumped on AJ’s back and again applied a rear-naked choke, and Francis started to fade, but he leaped backwards to flatten Blake. They traded forearm strikes. Blake got a big bodyslam at 6:00 for a nearfall. Tiana Sway hopped on the apron to distract Blake, and it allowed Francis to cut him in half with a spear. AJ then hit the Down Payment (chokeslam) for the pin. Solid.

AJ Francis defeated Blake Troop to retain the ROW Glory Title at 7:32.

* Emily May interviewed Cap Jones about his main event match. He said he always puts everything on the line when he competes.

* I will reiterate that the remaining matches were recorded at a different taping, with the next three likely taking place on November 29.

3. Eli Knight vs. Sam Holloway. The commentators immediately talked about Eli getting his WWE ID contract and noted he just debuted in Evolve. Sam also returned to Evolve last week, and it is worth reiterating that he’s a legit 6’8″. Eli immediately slowed him in a headlock, but Sam dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Eli hit a dropkick, then another. Sam went for a chokeslam, but Eli backflipped out of it. Sam nailed a Mafia Kick at 2:00. He backed Eli into a corner and hit some chops. Eli hit a missile dropkick.

Eli dove through the ropes onto Holloway. However, Sam crotched him around the ring post! Ouch! Holloway slammed him back-first on the apron and was in charge. In the ring, he hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:00. Holloway hit a running shotgun dropkick and kept Eli grounded. Sam hit a double-underhook suplex into the corner for a nearfall at 6:00. Eli got a stalling German Suplex, and he was fired up. Eli nailed a Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:00. Eli suplexed Holloway into the corner, and he nailed a springboard moonsault to the floor! EJ Nduka appeared out of nowhere and struck Eli! He threw Eli into the ring, where Sam hit the chokeslam for the pin.

Sam Holloway defeated Eli Knight at 9:27.

* Holloway and Nduka celebrated in the ring. EJ is every bit as tall as Holloway. EJ got on the mic and said, “This is our house now.” A commentator said it isn’t good news for the roster with these two on the same page.

* (I will note the next match was in the ad for the Nov. 29 taping.)

4. “House Money” Jossiah Jean and Quentin Wynters vs. Brooks Jensen and Chandler Hopkins. Earlier in the show, they said Wynters wasn’t here. We’re starting 2-on-1, as Hopkins didn’t come to the ring. The commentators talked about events that “happened earlier” that were not on this 67-minute program. (In other words, some bad editing.) Brooks hit a dropkick, but the HM duo made so many quick tags and kept Jensen grounded. House Money hit a team Flapjack for a nearfall. Jensen hit a brainbuster on Jean, but he wasn’t the legal man.

House Money hit a team suplex and kept Jensen grounded. Chandler Hopkins limped to the ring at 7:00, and his ribs were taped. He got a tag, but the ref missed it and ordered Chandler back to the apron. Jensen hit a double clothesline, and now Hopkins got the hot tag. He hit forearm strikes in opposite corners. He hit a Falcon Arrow on Jean for a nearfall at 9:00. He hit a double Flatliner, then a frog splash on Jean for a nearfall. All four fought. Jensen hit a spinebuster on Jean, and Chandler immediately hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. Decent action.

Chandler Hopkins and Brooks Jensen defeated Jossiah Jean and Quentin Wynters at 10:32.

5. Cappuccino Jones vs. Edge Stone for the WWE ID Title. Standing switches to open. Edge is a bit taller and thicker, and he hit some punches in the corner. Cap hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30. Stone dropped him with a clothesline; he kissed his bicep before making a cover. Stone hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Cap hit a running clothesline, then another. He hit a springboard back elbow at 4:30.

Jones went for the Decaffinator, but Stone blocked it. Jones hit a half-and-half suplex for a nearfall. Booker T appeared and grabbed Cap’s ankle! Stone threw Cap from the top turnbuckle to the mat, and he hit a running Blockbuster. However, the ref fell and held his knee in pain. A second ref made a nearfall; the original ref was helped out of the ring. Cap nailed the Decaffinator and scored the pin. The heel commentator fumed that this wasn’t the official who started the match.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Edge Stone to retain the WW ID Title at 6:58.

Final Thoughts: I noted it above, but this episode clocked in at 67 minutes, giving up time for five full matches (again, from two separate tapings.) I’m enjoying how ROW is using so many current and former NXT wrestlers and mixing them into their local talent. I liked Knight-Holloway for best, ahead of the main event.