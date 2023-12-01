WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision, Dave Sullivan, Noriyo Tateno, Trinity

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. The show includes U.S. Champion Logan Paul searching for a No. 1 contender. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available within an hour of the show’s conclusion.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Erie, Pennsylvania at Erie Insurance Arena. The show includes three Continental Classic matches. Join Colin McGuire for his live review on Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Citrus Spring, Florida at Citrus Springs Community Center tonight with a live event. NXT does not advertise matches for their spot shows.

-NXT is in Tampa, Florida at University Area Community Complex on Saturday with a live event.

-WWE is in Bangor, Maine at Cross Insurance Center on Saturday. No matches are advertised on the venue’s website. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Gunther, and Dominik Mysterio are among the advertised talent.

-WWE is in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair in a street fight for the WWE Women’s Championship, and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso.

-WWE is in Portland, Maine at Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, Gunther vs. Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship.

-WWE is in Newark, Delaware at Bob Carpenter Center on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: There are no matches listed on the venue’s website, but the lineup will likely be the same as Saturday’s event in Allentown.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dave “Evad” Sullivan (William Danenhauer Jr.) is 60.

-Noriyo Tateno of the Jumping Bomb Angels is 58.

-Trinity (Stephanie Finochio) is 52.