NXT TV viewership improves over show that ran opposite VP Debate, down compared to two weeks ago

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 651,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 639,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 51st with a .17 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW won the Wednesday night battle with 826,000 viewers on TNT. Last week’s shows ran opposite the U.S. Vice Presidential debate. The previous week’s show delivered 732,000 viewers, so the minor increase without major non-wrestling competition last night is disappointing.