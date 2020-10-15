AEW Dynamite viewership for the first anniversary celebration

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 826,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 753,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 15th in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 651,000 viewers and a .17 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Last week’s shows ran opposite the U.S. Vice Presidential debate. AEW regained a good portion of its audience from two weeks ago when the show delivered 866,000 viewers. NXT finished with 732,000 viewers two weeks ago.