AEW Dynamite viewership for the first anniversary celebration

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dynamite television show delivered 826,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 753,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished 15th in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 651,000 viewers and a .17 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. Last week’s shows ran opposite the U.S. Vice Presidential debate. AEW regained a good portion of its audience from two weeks ago when the show delivered 866,000 viewers. NXT finished with 732,000 viewers two weeks ago.
Amazing. NXT doesn’t gain back all of its audience from the week before the VP debate and it’s in the title and the post, but AEW does the exact same thing and it’s spun as a positive from Jason Meltzer.
Grow up. One show had a readymade headline because it was an anniversary show. The other had nothing in particular, so I stuck with the AEW headline I had ready to use, and made up the NXT headline on the fly. The numbers were there for both compared to two weeks ago. Not everyone watches with a bias like you do. And if you have a problem with the way I do things, there are plenty of other wrestling sites that you can troll.