AEW Double or Nothing lineup: Five matches officially advertised, full list of Memorial Day weekend events, pay-per-view pricing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 30 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy in a three-way for the AEW World Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo.

-Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage.

-Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW Championship match (Entrants: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy, Marq Quen Isiah Kassidy, and more TBA).

Powell’s POV: The show is also expected to include The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the AEW Tag Titles, and The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match, and Miro vs. Lance Archer for the TNT Title, but none of those matches have been made official. AEW will announce the full lineup on tonight’s Dynamite. AEW DON will be held at Daily’s Place at full capacity. The outdoor venue is listed as holding up to 5,500 fans. The pay-per-view price is listed at $49.99 on BR/Live.

AEW will also be holding a special Friday night edition of Dynamite on Friday, May 28, and a fan fest event on Saturday, May 29 at the same venue. We are looking for reports from all three events. If you are attending any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com