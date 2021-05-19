AEW Dynamite moving to TBS next year, new Friday night show coming in August

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling is moving to TBS in January 2022. It was also announced that the weekly Friday night show AEW Rampage will premiere on TNT on August 13 at 9CT/10ET. TNT will also debut four new annual AEW specials. Read more at NYDailyNews.com.

Powell’s POV: The news was announced in a media call by WarnerMedia executive Brett Weitz. The four annual specials seem similar to the old WCW Clash of the Champions format, but only time will tell if that’s what they have in mind. The move to TBS strikes me as a lateral move for Dynamite. Obviously, AEW is hoping to capitalize on the wrestling audience watching WWE Friday Night Smackdown by airing the new Rampage show in the hour that follows the Fox show. Can check out the press release with quotes from AEW President Tony Khan at Deadline.com.