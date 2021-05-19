NXT referee Drake Wuertz and a second referee released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Powell’s POV: Wuertz raised ref flags with what many feel are extreme political beliefs by going public with his opinion that mask mandates somehow helped human traffickers. At one point, Wuertz even called into an online government meeting from the WWE Performance Center while dressed in an NXT shirt and loudly delivered his arguments. “If this is ‘Radical’ then label me an extremist for Christ,” Wuertz recently wrote on his Facebook page after laying out some of his beliefs. WWE has not confirmed the releases let alone the reasons behind them.