MLW announces the re-signing Richard Holliday after Court Bauer tweeted about nearly losing a pair of wrestlers to another promotion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the signing of Richard Holliday to a new contract.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has re-signed founding member of the Dynasty and Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday to a new multi-year deal.

Holliday first joined MLW in 2018 and quickly emerged as a premier competitor, winning the World Tag Team Championship and most recently claiming the Caribbean Heavyweight title in January of this year.

“Richard has become a staple of MLW and its telecasts, helping to lead the charge in representing the league as a world class homegrown athlete,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “He is a dynastic competitor with qualities you seldom find. MLW is ecstatic to continue to feature Richard Holliday for years to come.”

“Anytime you’re making a decision for your future, all aspects in regards to it must be considered,” said Holliday. “MLW checked all of the boxes in terms of opportunity, presentation, creative process, and upwards mobility. Other offers were presented, and of course taken into consideration, but remaining with MLW felt like the best decision for me.”

Trained by Paul Roma in Connecticut, Richard Holliday turned pro in 2015. Holliday, a college football offensive lineman, debuted in MLW in 2018.

Powell’s POV: Terms of the deal were not included. The announcement of the Holliday signing came just hours after Court Bauer tweeted (see below) about MLW coming “very close” to losing a pair of top wrestlers to free agency. Bauer did not mention any names, but with the announcement of Holliday re-signing, I can’t help but wonder if AEW was hoping to reunite The Dynasty members given they have MJF under contract. Either way, Holliday has been very impressive and this is a key signing for MLW. Check out my interview with Holliday from a February episode of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

Crazy few days. @MLW came VERY close to losing TWO top wrestlers to free agency. Despite an aggressive competitor’s efforts for them to jump (w/ bonus tied to a jump), both wrestlers just signed newly minted long-term deals with us. I’m ecstatic and you will be too. More soon. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) May 18, 2020



