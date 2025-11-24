AEW Continental Classic entrants and blocks revealed

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the following entrants and blocks for the Continental Classic tournament.

Gold League

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada

Darby Allin

Pac

Kevin Knight

Mike Bailey

Kyle Fletcher

Blue League

Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley

Claudio Castagnoli

Orange Cassidy

Roderick Strong

Mascara Dorada

Powell’s POV: The Continental Classic selection special streamed on Monday night and can be viewed below or via the AEW YouTube page.

These are two good blocks with several strong league matchups to look forward to. Okada vs. Fletcher in a battle of Callis Family members looks great on paper. Moxley vs. Castagnoli jumps out due to being a match between two Death Riders. The battle between JetSpeed partners Knight and Bailey looks fun. Is it as simple as Okada and Takeshita meeting in the finals at AEW Worlds End on December 27?

The tournament starts on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The matches will have 20-minute time limits, and no one is allowed at ringside. Pinfalls and submissions are worth three points in the standings, while one point is awarded to each wrestler in the event of a draw. Schiavone stated that anyone who breaks the rule by showing up at ringside will be banned from AEW.

