WWE Raw preview: Two matches and an axe-throwing contest set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin in a non-title match.

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders in an axe-throwing contest.

Powell’s POV: Raw was taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



