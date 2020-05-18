Pro wrestling writer Larry Csonka’s death announced

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The death of pro wrestling writer Larry Csonka was announced today by 411Mania.com. The cause of death was not disclosed. “In news that has left us all absolutely devastated, we’re extremely sad to announce the passing of @LarryCsonka411,” reads a 411Wrestling Twitter post. “Larry was obviously an icon for his writing, but more importantly, he was an amazing husband and father who had a family that loved him dearly.”

Powell’s POV: Csonka did a terrific job of reviewing countless pro wrestling television shows and pay-per-view events over the years. I did not know him personally, but I’ve long admired his work. On behalf of the entire ProWrestling.net team, I offer our heartfelt condolences to Larry’s family, friends, and many readers.

