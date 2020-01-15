01/15 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan, Joey Ryan vs. Johnny Swinger, TJP and Daga vs. Dez and Wentz vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. Reno Scum, four-way X Division Title match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan, Joey Ryan vs. Johnny Swinger, TJP and Daga vs. Dez and Wentz vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. Reno Scum, four-way X Division Title match, and more (21:39)…

Click here for the January 15 Impact Wrestling audio review.

