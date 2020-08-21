WWE releases ThunderDome video

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has released a video of the ThunderDome that will debut tonight on Smackdown. Check out the video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.
Powell’s POV: I am stubbornly avoiding the opportunity to check out ThunderDome. I want my first glimpse to be when I watch Smackdown tonight. Join me for live coverage of the show and get my initial reaction at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my same night audio review later tonight.
