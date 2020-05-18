Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard missing after swimming at a beach

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard went missing after swimming with his ten year-old son at Venice Beach in California on Sunday. TMZ reports that Gaspard and his son were among a group of swimmers caught in a strong rip current. Lifeguards took action and Gaspard instructed them to save his son first, then went missing after a wave crashed on him. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Helicopters and divers have searched the area and have been unable to find Gaspard as of this update. It’s obviously not looking good at the moment, but here’s hoping for a miraculous ending to this story. The 39 year-old Gaspard teamed with JTG as Cryme Tyme in WWE, and has worked as an actor since he was released by the company in 2010.



