What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

April 30, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship (Bryan must leave Smackdown if he loses).

-Apollo Crews vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: The WWE website preview lists that Bryan “will be banished from Smackdown” if he loses. In other words, it’s still possible that he could move to one of the other brands. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join Jake Barnett for tonight’s live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. Jake will also be filling in for me with our same night audio review, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.