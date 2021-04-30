WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship (Bryan must leave Smackdown if he loses).

-Apollo Crews vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: The WWE website preview lists that Bryan “will be banished from Smackdown” if he loses. In other words, it’s still possible that he could move to one of the other brands. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join Jake Barnett for tonight’s live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. Jake will also be filling in for me with our same night audio review, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.