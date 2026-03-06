What will Trish Stratus be doing in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 week?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued regarding the “First Crush by Trish Stratus” fan experience.

LAS VEGAS (March 3, 2026) – As the world’s most anticipated professional wrestling spectacle returns to Las Vegas, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar, located at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and just steps away from Allegiant Stadium, will transform into the must-visit headquarters for wrestling fans with a weeklong collaboration with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, April 13 – 20. The limited time activation, First Crush by Trish Stratus, will deliver a can’t-miss fan experience with an exclusive pop-up merchandise shop, themed food and beverage offerings, meet and greets, podcast recordings, panels and fireside chats, and surprise moments throughout the weekend. More exciting details are on the way. Fans are encouraged to sign up at www.firstcrushbytrish.com to receive the latest updates and event details.

Throughout the week, guests will experience an immersive fan atmosphere filled with surprise moments, interactive programming and a lineup of fan-focused events, including superstar appearances and meet-and-greet opportunities with Trish Stratus and other wrestling personalities. Fans will also have the chance to taste limited-time food and beverage specials created in collaboration with Trish Stratus and available exclusively at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar from April 13 – 20. Inspired by her iconic career, specials will include themed lunch and dinner selections alongside signature cocktails and mocktails. Additionally, the exclusive Trish Stratus pop-up merchandise shop, featuring limited-edition apparel and collectible items available only during Las Vegas wrestling week will welcome fans all week long. The curated retail experience will give fans a unique opportunity to shop designs created in collaboration with the WWE Hall of Famer, complemented by special in-venue activations that bring guests closer to the excitement.

About Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar

Carver Road Hospitality’s Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar is located in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, steps from the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and the walkway to Allegiant Stadium. Flanker’s menu of American favorites features knockout steaks, mouthwatering scratch burgers, premium seafood and chicken dishes, salads, fan-favorite starters, and over-the-top sweet treats. A Late-Night Pizza Party, weekend Brunch and Happy Hour round out its offerings. A full beverage program includes signature craft and large-format cocktails, and an enviable selection of 50-plus draft and bottled beers. A ceiling lighting design inspired by the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track at night guides guests through the main dining room and towards its 30-foot-long LED viewing screen. Flanker’s highly customizable environments include a main dining room, bar and lounge, private dining suites, two private karaoke rooms, and 24-seat dining patio. For reservations, menus and additional information, visit flankerlv.com.

Carver Road Hospitality was founded in 2020 by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas, From world-class dining to bespoke nightlife and lounge concepts, Carver Road Hospitality are creators, curators, marketers and operators of next-level hospitality brands with award-winning venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Boston, among other destinations. The company’s current portfolio includes: Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas; Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in downtown Salt Lake City; a reimagined Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar concept at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino; Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop at CIVILIAN hotel in New York City; and Seamark Seafood & Cocktails at Encore Boston Harbor. Carver Road maintains a strategic partnership with Casa Playa, the coastal Mexican restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. The company is also an investor in the award-winning and fast-growing Emmy Squared Pizza with 21 locations across the country. Carver Road Hospitality is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. For additional information, visit linktr.ee/ carverroadhospitality.

About Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer, eight-time Champion, actress, television personality, and entrepreneur. Ranked No. 1 on WWE’s list of the Greatest Female Superstars of All Time, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and celebrated her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling in 2025. A Canadian Screen Award nominee for her role as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent, Stratus has also appeared in multiple film and television projects, including the upcoming action-comedy Karate Ghost.

A lifelong advocate for health and wellness, she is the founder of Stratusphere, an award-winning fitness lifestyle brand built on her philosophy of strength, balance, and longevity. Stratus lives in Richmond Hill with her two children and continues to expand her presence across WWE, media, and film.

Powell’s POV: I loved my stays at Mandalay Bay. Well, aside from one evil Wolf Run slot machine and a blackjack dealer who put an immediate stop to my table’s hot run. But it really is a great place to stay. If you plan to attend the First Crush by Trish Stratus festivities, I’d love a report on your experience via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

