Cody and Brandi Rhodes welcome their second child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brandi Rhodes took to social media to announce the newest addition to her family.

Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z0kFJcLM0c — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 29, 2025

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Cody, Brandi, and big sister Liberty, who was born on June 18, 2001. And here’s hoping that Pharaoh is enjoying life off the road.