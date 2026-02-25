NXT Stand & Deliver won’t be held during WrestleMania weekend, date and location announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event will be held on Saturday, April 4, in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at The District.

February 25, 2026 – As announced earlier today by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Stand & Deliver, NXT’s annual marquee event, will emanate live from The Factory at The District in St. Louis on Saturday, April 4.

The Premium Live Event will feature high-stakes championship matches and showcase the brightest young talent in sports entertainment, including NXT Champion Joe Hendry, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame and others.

Tickets for Stand & Deliver will go on sale starting Wednesday, March 4 at 10am local via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Tuesday, March 3 at 10am local.

Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will take place from Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, April 3. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.com .

Powell’s POV: The Factory’s listed capacity is 3,000. NXT ran a television event from the venue in October 2024. It must be disappointing for the NXT crew not to be running during the biggest pro wrestling weekend of the year. WrestleMania 42 will be held April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium. This will be the first time since the 2021 inaugural event that Stand & Deliver won’t be held in the host city during WrestleMania weekend. I’d actually prefer to see the company move the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to a different premium live event weekend or hold Stand & Deliver on Thursday night in the host city.

