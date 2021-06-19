WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: The updated lineup for Sunday’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler.

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

Powell’s POV: The Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio match that was advertised for this event played out on Smackdown instead. McIntyre will not be able to challenge Lashley for the title again if he loses. This will be the final pay-per-view in the ThunderDome structure. WWE Money in the Bank will be held on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Join me for my live review of WWE Hell in a Cell beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card beginning with the new start time of 7C/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members.