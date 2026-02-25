AEW Collision rating: How did the follow-up to Grand Slam Australia perform?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 470,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous Collision episode carried the Grand Slam Australia billing and averaged 561,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The last standard Collision episode aired on February 7 and averaged 388,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the February 22, 2025, edition of AEW Collision on TNT delivered 421,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.