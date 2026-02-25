WWE Smackdown rating: Did the second Syfy show top the one million mark?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.113 million viewers for the Syfy Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.042 million average viewership on Syfy Network.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.26 rating. The show will return to USA Network on Friday after being moved to Syfy for two weeks due to the Winter Olympics. One year earlier, the February 21, 2025, edition of Smackdown produced 1.736 million viewers and a 0.51 rating for USA Network for The Rock’s return.

