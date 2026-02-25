AEW Dynamite, TKO fourth quarter and 2025 full year earnings report and call, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Ric Flair, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, DJ Gabriel, Sean O’Haire

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom. The show includes MJF revealing the stipulation of his AEW World Championship match against Hangman Page at AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TKO will release the 2025 fourth quarter and 2025 full year earnings report today. Executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro will host a conference call today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE-related items.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B grade during his same-night audio review. I also gave the show a B.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ric Flair (Richard Fliehr) is 77.

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett is 44.

-Steve Lewington, who worked as DJ Gabriel in WWE, is 43.

-The late Sean O’Haire (Sean Haire) was born on February 25, 1971. He took his own life on September 8, 2014, at age 43.