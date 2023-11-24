WWE Survivor Series WarGames, WWE Smackdown on FS1, AEW Collision and Rampage on Saturday, NXT Level Up, WWE in Peoria (reports needed), Beth Phoenix

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show features a pair of WarGames matches and includes the return of Randy Orton. Join me for my live review beginning with a Kickoff Show match or with the card as it streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event and features Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs live Saturday from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The show will run at 6CT/7ET on TNT and will be followed by the live edition of AEW Collision. Don Murphy will be covering the show on delay while I cover Survivor Series.

-AEW Collision will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center and includes a pair of Continental Classic tournament matches. The show will be preceded by Rampage and will air on TNT at 7CT/8ET. An audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live event that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center on Sunday. The host venue website does not list any matches, but Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Iyo Sky are among the advertised wrestlers.

Birthdays and Notables

-Beth Phoenix (Elizabeth Kocianski-Copeland) is 43.