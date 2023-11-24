NXT Level Up lineup: “Best of” episode listed for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Dante Chen
-Ivy Nile vs. Lola Vice
-Axiom vs. Tavion Heights
Powell’s POV: This is a “best of” episode, presumably due to the holiday weekend. NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday mornings.
