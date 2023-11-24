WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s FS1 show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Kevin Owens

Powell’s POV: Smackdown is being bumped from Fox due to the network’s college football coverage. The Profits earned the tag team title match by winning a three-way on Smackdown. Tonight’s show will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Friday on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).