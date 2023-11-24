Premier Wrestling Federation “Plymouth Rock Bottom” results: Vetter’s review of Colby Corino vs. Patrick Scott for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Title and the Crystal Coast Oceanic Title, Bojack vs. Atlas Morgan for the PWF Undisputed Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Premier Wrestling Federation “Plymouth Rock Bottom”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

November 17, 2023 in Newport, North Carolina at Carolina Wrestling Academy

This is at their pole barn training center and the crowd is 150-200.

1. Donnie Ray defeated Tungsten Redd at 5:15. Tungsten wears the butcher’s apron and always reminds me a bit of Erick Rowan, but he has bright reddish-pink hair. Donnie has the long curly hair and he’s decent. Ray hit a Lionsault at 3:30. They fought on the top rope. Redd came off the ropes but Ray got his feet up to block it. Ray hit a Rollins-style Stomp to the head for the pin. Fairly basic.

2. LDJ and Sawdust defeated Cody Fluffman and Diego Hill and “Fighter’s Club” Clara and Jesse in a three-way tag at 12:18. I think Diego is a phenomenal indy talent and his presence here is one of the reasons I tuned in; I always describe him as Wes Lee-meets-Cedric Alexander. Sawdust wore a red plaid jacket. LDJ is muscular with a crew cut. Fluffman is the obese party man, dancing like a buffoon. Diego was a mystery partner for Fluff man. The crowd popped for Diego’s appearance, and the commentators said they didn’t know he was there. Diego and Clara opened and he did a Gator Roll. Several guys took turns working over Clara. Finally, Jesse hopped in the ring and dragged Clara to his corner so she could tag out to him at 4:00.

Jesse and Clara worked over Sawdust. (Jesse looks far more like a lumberjack than Sawdust does! Jesse could be Bear Boulder’s brother.) Cody entered and hit a Death Valley Driver on the big Jesse. Diego finally re-entered at 9:30 and hit some kicks, then a Stundog Millionaire and a doublestomp to the back. Diego nailed the Fosbury Flop to the floor and energized the crowd. (He is SOOO good!) In the ring, he hit an enzuigiri. Diego accidentally hit a moonsault press on his partner, Fluffman! Sawdust and LDJ quickly tossed Diego to the floor. Sawdust hit a double ax handle to pin Fluffman.

3. Chance Rizer defeated Jak Tatum at 4:07. I’m not used to seeing the short redhead Rizer in singles matches, as he’s usually with teammate Patrick Scott (who is in the main event.) I don’t think I’ve seen Tatum before; with his mustache and long hair, he is similar to MLW’s Love Doug. Jak got in some offense early on. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 2:00. Jak paused mid-way to play a recorder. (why?) Rizer applied an armbar hold and Tatum tapped out. That ended quickly. Tatum was decent of what I saw.

4. Bojack defeated Atlas Morgan to retain the PWF Undisputed Championship at 13:03. Bojack is the impressive 350+ Black man who has dominated Deadlock Pro Wrestling. Morgan is white with short brown hair and looks really thin. He is as tall as Bojack but my guess is he’s maybe half of Bojack’s weight. Geez, he took off his shirt and he’s even thinner and less muscular than I expected. Think ROH’s Cheeseburger in how thin those arms are! Bojack easily shoved him to the mat. Atlas hit an armdrag; he charged at Bojack, but Bojack caught him and nailed a uranage at 2:30. Bojack caved in Morgan’s chest with chops. I love a good squash and this is fitting the bill. Bojack hit a Stinger Splash, flattening Morgan in the corner.

Bojack nailed a diving forearm for a believable nearfall at 4:30. Bojack held Morgan upside down for a while, but suddenly Morgan got on Bojack’s back and applied a rear-naked choke. Morgan charged at Bojack, but Bojack hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:30. Bojack hit a short-arm clothesline. He picked up Morgan, but Atlas turned it into a DDT. Atlas hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner but Bojack kicked out before a one-count at 9:30. Atlas came off the top rope but Bojack caught him. Atlas hit a DDT out of the ropes, but Bojack rolled to the floor before Atlas could cover him. Atlas hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick for a nearfall at 12:30. Atlas went for a top-rope moonsault but Bojack caught him. Bojack hit a devastating clothesline for the pin. I feel like Bojack was “playing with his food” and was never in any real danger of losing here.

5. Ryan Galeone defeated Rob Killjoy and Kaitlyn Marie in a three-way at 10:34. Galeone is the Luke Gallows-meets-Mike Knox heel who is much taller than his opponents. Kaitlyn is a bit smaller in size than Piper Niven and she’s always competing against men. Killjoy looks like a long-lost redneck Briscoe brother, but he’s a dork, dancing away with a duck mask over his face. Galeone dropped Kaitlyn with a punch; this is why I don’t like intergender action because he is so clearly taller, thicker and stronger. Kaitlyn hit a gutwrench suplex on Killjoy, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Galeone was down and out for the bulk of the match while the other two fought, and Kaitlyn probably outweighs the scrawny Killjoy.

Killjoy hit a Tiger Driver on Kaitlyn for a nearfall at 8:00. She hit a Canadian Destroyer. Ryan hopped in the ring and hit a Canadian Destroyer, then was sent right back to the floor. Galeone hit a top-rope summersault splash on both of them, then he pinned Kaitlyn. Okay; I do hate that someone who was barely in the ring won a match.

* “The Longshots” Tenshi X and Dylan Crossley hit the ring, dressed in their street clothes, and talked about how they are no longer the tag champions. (They lost them last month to Arik Royal and BK Westbrook.) Tenshi X is a dead-ringer for Lio Rush, while Dylan is quite similar to “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. Right on cue, Arik and BK walked to the ring. Arik is comparable to NXT’s Odyssey Jones while BK is a young heelish Adam Cole clone. BK got on the mic and called these two “losers and goofballs.” Royal and Westbrook continued to belittle them, adding that Crossley isn’t cleared to wrestle.

6. “Out of This World” Arik Royal and BK Westbrook defeated “The Path” Aaron Cox and Trey Havoc to retain the PWF Tag Team titles at 9:49. The Path are both Black men; they competed against each other in a seven-way last month. Cox is similar to Kenny King while Havoc is closer to Keith Lee but not quite as big. The champs attacked from behind, and they kept Cox in their corner. They hit a team back suplex on Cox at 4:30. Havoc finally made the hot tag and beat up the heels. He hit an overhead release belly-to-belly suplex on BK. Cox re-entered and hit a spear. The heels hit a team top-rope kneedrop for the pin. Decent match.

7. Colby Corino defeated Patrick Scott to retain the NWA Jr Heavyweight Title and the Crystal Coast Oceanic Title at 22:53. Scott is bald and looks like Ricochet but much taller. Colby came out second and had both belts around his waist, stacked on top of each other. They shook hands and traded good mat reversals. Corino hit a flipping senton for a nearfall at 3:30. Colby went for a baseball slide to the floor but Scott caught him and powerbombed him on the edge of the ring. OUCH and nice spot. Scott took control in the ring and he kept Colby grounded. They rolled to the floor at 10:30 and traded chops. Scott again slammed Colby on the ring apron.

Colby hit a spear on the ring apron and they both fell to the floor. In the ring, Colby hit a flying forearm, then a brainbuster at 12:00, then a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Colby came off the ropes but Scott caught him with a stunner. Scott hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 14:00. He got a chair but the ref confiscated it. The commentators stressed “this is not a no disqualification match.” Colby accidentally struck the ref with a flying knee. Scott hit Colby across the back with a chair, then Scott nailed another Tombstone Piledriver, this time onto a folded chair; the ref started to count but stopped when he saw the chair.

Scott hit Colby across the back with a chair at 16:30, right in front of the referee! The ref went to call for the bell, but Colby shouted, “it’s not going to end that way! If he wants to use it, let’s use it!” So, I guess the match is now continuing as a no-disqualification match! Scott hit a sit-out piledriver onto a folded chair for a nearfall. Colby hit a powerbomb onto two open chairs. He then hit a DDT onto a folded chair for the pin. The action was really good. I don’t know how Colby can turn a match into a no-DQ at the end, but I’ll roll with it.

Final Thoughts: This show was all about the main event and it delivered. Colby is so good, you can see why WWE gave him a strong look. (I’ve written this before, but Colby, like Adam Page, are guys I wish I hadn’t seen as ‘enhancement talent’ when they were young in ROH. Because it took a long time for me to see each of them as anything other than undercard talent. I guess that’s why New Japan sends its Young Lions on excursion.)

No other match really jumped out, but Bojack and Diego Hill continue to be the standouts on the North Carolina scene. I like the team of BK Westbrook and Arik Royal, too. Bojack should have destroyed that scrawny kid quicker but I don’t mind because it really always felt like an extended squash. This show can be seen on IWTV.