Premier Wrestling Federation “Fallout” results: Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Bojack in a No DQ match for the PWF Title, Colby Corino vs. Curt Robinson for the PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic Title and NWA Jr. Hvt. Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “Fallout”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

January 28, 2024 in Newport, North Carolina at Carolina Wrestling Academy

This is the training center and I’ve seen several events from this venue. The crowd is maybe 150.

1. Ella Envy defeated Kaia McKenna at 7:47. Kaia wore her tiara. They shook hands. Ella hit a buttbump against Kaia as Kaia was in the ropes for a nearfall at 2:30. Ella hit some loud chops and was in charge. She worked the left arm on the mat and stayed in control. Kaia hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 7:00. Ella hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. They traded rollups, when Ella got a jackknife cover for the pin. Okay.

2. “Sigma Mills” Sawdust and LBJ defeated “The Longshots” Tenshi X and Dylan Crossley at 7:56. I always say that Tenshi is a clone of Lio Rush; same look, height and build. Crossley looks very much like “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. Sawdust wore his red-and-black lumberjack trunks, and he opened against Tenshi X. Tenshi X hit a dropkick. Sawdust hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 2:30. The heels began working over Tenshi X and kept him in their corner. Crossley got in at 6:30 and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. The Longshots hit a Wheelbarrow Bulldog move. Sawdust hit a swinging neckbreaker out of nowhere to pin Tenshi X! Decent while it lasted.

3. Diego Hill defeated Kaitlyn Marie, Donnie Ray, and Trey Havoc in a four-way at 8:55. Diego is the top-tier talent who I describe as Cedric Alexander-meets-Wes Lee. Hill made an open challenge! I think I’ve seen Trey before; he reminds me of a young D’Lo Brown or a young Keith Lee. The others are regulars here. Marie is curvy and routinely fights men. Donnie has long curly hair and he has streaks of blue today. Diego and Trey superkicked Donnie to the floor. They dropped Kaitlyn with a shoulder tackle. Diego tried a springboard crossbody but Trey caught him. Ray stomped Diego on the head at 2:00! Kaitlyn hit a uranage on Diego, then a senton on Donnie Ray.

The commentators pointed out Kaitlyn’s weight loss, which is substantial since I first saw her. Donnie hit a brainbuster on Diego for a nearfall at 4:30. Kaitlyn hit a cannonball in the corner. Diego hit a Pele Kick on Donnie Ray. Diego hit a springboard twisting plancha onto everyone on the floor at 6:00. In the ring, Kaitlyn hit a German Suplex on Diego, then a powerbomb! Donnie Ray hit a Trash Compactor piledriver along his back on Kaitlyn. Trey hit a Doctor Bomb on Donnie for a believable nearfall, but Diego made the save. Diego and Trey traded punches, and Diego hit an enzuiguii. Trey hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Diego hit another enzuigiri and a few more kicks. Diego hit a top-rope corkscrew moonsault to pin Havoc, once again showing why I’m so high on his potential.

* The rotund goofball Cody Fluffman has been searching for a permanent tag partner. He might have found one!

4. August Fears and Ricky Hendrix defeated Ryan Galeone and Cody Fluffman at 6:53. Galeone is the tall bald guy similar to Luke Gallows. Fears and Hendrix are trainees at the school and are making their debut; they are both shorter Black men. Galeone just towers over them. Fears wore black-and-green boxing trunks and he opened against Galeone. Fears almost immediately tagged in Hendrix, who was hesistant to get in. He hit some forearm shots that Galeone no-sold. Galeone caught Hendrix coming off the ropes and set him down in his corner and patted his head. Funny. Fluffman entered at 1:30 and faced August. Fluffman did some comedy where he rolls his body over the smaller opponents.

Fears nailed a Lungblower at 3:30 and he stomped on Cody in the corner. Fluffman hit a double suplex. Galeone made the hot tag and he hit a Mafia Kick on Hendrix, then a backbreaker over his knee. Galeone did a one-armed military press on August, tossing him onto Hendrix at 6:00. He powerbombed Hendrix. Galeone hit his top-rope springboard summersault onto Hendrix, but he also hit Cody! Fears covered Fluffman for the surprise win!

* Fluffman got on the mic. “Every time I come in here, something goes wrong, and I’m sorry for that,” he said. He said he’s done searching for a tag partner, because he’s going to focus on going solo.

5. Colby Corino vs. Curt Robinson ended in a double count-out at 15:53; Corino retains the PWF Crystal Coast Championship and the NWA Jr. Heavyweight title. Robinson wore his yellow gear and he reminds me of Grayson Waller. Colby came out wearing both title belts. The commentators said this is Colby’s sixth title defense of the PWF CCC. They traded mat reversals early on. Colby hit his inverted senton at 2:30, and a LOUD chop in the corner. Curt hit a German Suplex and a snap suplex and he took control. They rolled to the floor and traded punches and chops in front of the fans. Back in the ring, Robinson applied a crossface at 6:30. Colby applied an Octopus stretch.

Colby hit a running dropkick into the corner. He hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30, then a short-arm clothesline. Colby nailed a Mafia Kick and this has been really hard-hitting. Colby hit a Flatliner on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Robinson hit an Electric Chair backdrop for a believable nearfall at 10:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Robinson applied a Tajiri-style Tarantula at 12:30. They traded more chops as they fought on the ropes. Colby hit a second-rope flipping snapmare driver, and they were both down.

They again rolled to the floor and traded loud chops; the referee is counting but they ignored it. They sat on chairs across from each other and traded punches to the face at 15:00. They stood up and traded more chops but neither man made any effort to get in the ring and were both counted out. Finally, security had to separate them as fans chanted “Let them fight!” That was really good stuff, even with a non-finish. “This is absolutely insane,” a commentator said.

6. “Out of this World” BK Westbrook and Arik Royal defeated “The Ugly Ducklings” White Mike and Rob Killjoy to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 15:23. I always compare Royal to WWE’s Odyssey Jones, while BK is like a heel Adam Cole. I am not a fan of vets Killjoy and White Mike, who are essentially Duck Dynasty hillbillies. The ring announcer said there is NO champions advantage in this match; if OotW are disqualified or counted out, they will lose their titles. BK and Arik attacked from behind. White Mike got knocked out on the floor and security checked on him, while BK and Arik worked over Killjoy in the ring. The commentators said the bell hadn’t rang yet; I started my stopwatch at first contact.

The ref called for the bell so we are officially underway at 2:00. Rob almost immediately hit a German Suplex on BK. Arik made a blind tag and he slammed Killjoy to the mat, then hit a kneedrop for a nearfall, and the heels worked over Rob. BK went for move off the ropes, but Killjoy got a foot up to block it at 7:30. Royal tossed Rob across the ring. Killjoy hit a springboard missile dropkick on Arik, then a slingshot slam on BK, and they were both down at 9:00. Right on cue, White Mike returned to the ring and hopped on the apron, and he got the hot take. Mike hit some clotheslines, then a pump-handle gutbuster over his knee on BK.

Mike hit a bulldog-and-clothesline combo. He dove through the ropes onto Royal, and Killjoy hit a flip dive to the floor on BK at 12:00. Killjoy hit a springboard legdrop on BK for a nearfall. BK hit a springboard back elbow on Killjoy. The heels hit a Magic Killer team slam on Killjoy for a nearfall. BK and Mike hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down. Arik handed BK a title belt! A DQ will cost them their titles! The ref turned around and saw it and confiscated the belt. Mike grabbed BK and swung him by his head for a believable nearfall, but Ella Envy appeared at ringside and put BK’s foot on the ropes to stop the count! BK immediately hit a low blow uppercut and pinned Mike. So, “official time” is about 13:30.

7. Krule defeated Bojack in a no-DQ match to retain the PWF Championship at 17:19. Krule had his MLW TV run and is similar to Kane (tall in a mask.) Bojack is the 350-pound Black man and this should be a fight. Krule chokeslammed the ring announcer during introductions! Never seen that before. The ref called for the bell and they immediately brawled to the floor. Bojack grabbed a sign and cracked it over Krule. Krule chokeslammed Bojack through a table at ringside at 1:30. They continued to brawl at ringside, with Bojack hitting him with cookie sheets. Bojack got hit with a road sign; he stood up at 5:00 and was bleeding.

They finally got in the ring with a door and took turns whacking each other with it. Bojack hit a German Suplex, then a running shoulder block at 8:30, then a second-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. Krule hit a chokeslam across his knee for a nearfall. Bojack hit a superkick at 12:00. Bojack nailed a superplex through a door bridge, and they were both down; Bojack eventually got a nearfall. Krule applied a sleeper on the mat, but Bojack powered out at 14:00, and he nailed a Sabin-style Cradleshock for a nearfall. Bojack cracked a road sign across Krule’s unprotected head at 16:00; I hate to see that. Krule powerbombed Bojack through a door bridge for the pin. Solid brawl.

* Krule hit a few more blows across Bojacks back. Security came in to try and stop Krule but they were shoved aside. Diego Hill ran into the ring and attacked Krule until they were eventually separated. Diego shouted at Krule and apparently challenged him for the PWF Title. Diego hit a flip dive to the floor on Krule.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. While it wasn’t the match I tuned in for, Colby Corino-Curt Robinson was best on this night, even with the non-finish. The main event was a brawl and not really my preferred style but it was intense and didn’t get too gross, so I’ll give them second. Diego Hill is so smooth in the ring and I’ll give his four-way third place.