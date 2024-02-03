Powell’s Blog: Cody Rhodes or The Rock?

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Most of you are not going to like this blog. That’s fine. You can kick, you can scream, you can hate my guts, and you can threaten to never watch WWE again, but someone needs to state the obvious.

It’s not all about you.

WWE has you. In most cases, they know that no matter what you say or threaten now, you’ll be glued to your seat during WrestleMania XL and beyond.

It’s been a while since WWE did something to remind online fans that they strive to reach a bigger audience. Paul Levesque has talked at press conferences about trying to please the audience. He stopped short of saying that Vince McMahon’s booking became all about fighting the fans in recent years, but the message was there.

And then came the Smackdown angle that saw Cody Rhodes step aside to set up The Rock facing Roman Reigns to determine the true Tribal Chief and Head of the Table. It’s a showdown match for the ages that should produce a ton of extra attention to WrestleMania.

Granted, it’s unlikely to be anywhere near as good as the in-ring classic that Reigns and Rhodes produced at WrestleMania 39. But if there’s one lesson that every pro wrestling fans should have learned over the last five years it’s that it’s not all about match quality.

It’s more than fair to feel bad for Cody. And I am not saying you that you are wrong if you would prefer to see Cody finish the story at WrestleMania XL. But it’s the right move for TKO officials to go with the biggest match they have up their sleeve, especially given the circumstances.

This is bigger than Cody’s story. This is about the image of the company. It won’t be easy, but TKO needs to do everything in its power to make the average person who hears the letters WWE think about a Hollywood megastar rather than the disgraced pervert who previously owned the company.

Cody Rhodes is going to be more than fine. Sure, they added another chapter or two before he gets to finish his story, but there’s no reason to think that he won’t do it and soon. Cody is the future of WWE. If they do this right, he will be an even bigger star through his association with Rock.

In the meantime, the best thing Cody can do is to avoid feeding the online fan frustration. He has every reason to be disappointed, but this is a chance to show that he is a true company man by putting on a happy face and endorsing the move in a believable manner at every turn.

The biggest mistake Cody could make would be to feed into the negativity of his frustrated fanbase and make an enemy out of a powerful TKO board member who knows how the game is played and will never forget if he feels his final in-ring moment is sabotaged.

Cody’s focus should be on stealing WrestleMania weekend by tearing the house down with Seth Rollins, and then go on to finish the story and become the new face of WWE. It’s all there for him, even if the story takes a little longer to unfold.