WWE Smackdown pre-show dark match results featuring NXT talent, plus post show dark main event details

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Nathan Timm attended the WWE Smackdown event in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center and passed along the following results of the pre-show and post-show dark matches.

-Odyssey Jones pinned Austin Theory.

-Aliyah pinned Indi Hartwell.

-Pat McAfee was introduced as the only man to ever catch a goldfish in Lake Minnetonka.

-Post Show Update: John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag match. There was a ref bump and then Reigns hit Cena with three Superman Punches. Cena avoided being speared and hit an Attitude Adjustment on Reigns. Cena also hit an Attitude Adjustment on one of the Usos, and then the referee woke up and counted the pin.

We are looking for reports from the WWE Supershow events in Milwaukee and Detroit, and Monday’s WWE Raw in Chicago along with all WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, and MLW events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com