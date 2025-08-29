WWE Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for the Clash in Paris go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s WWE Smackdown.

-Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Championship

-Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

John Cena is advertised locally. Smackdown will be live from Lyon-Décines, France, at LDLC Arena.