TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mara Sade vs. Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz

-Moose vs. AJ Francis

-The Elegance Brand’ celebration for Ash winning the Knockouts Championship

-Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers

-Jordy Threat vs. Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell in a three-way for a shot at the Knockouts Championship

-Joe Hendry in action

-Mike Santana in action

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live on Thursday from Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).