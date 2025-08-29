TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Mara Sade vs. Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz
-Moose vs. AJ Francis
-The Elegance Brand’ celebration for Ash winning the Knockouts Championship
-Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers
-Jordy Threat vs. Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell in a three-way for a shot at the Knockouts Championship
-Joe Hendry in action
-Mike Santana in action
Powell’s POV: Impact will be live on Thursday from Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
