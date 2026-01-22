TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s live AMC show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for the TNA Thursday Night Impact television show.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks

-Feast or Fired returns

-Indi Hartwell vs. M by Elegance

-The new System member will be revealed

-Elayna Black speaks

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live tonight from Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. TNA will tape future Impact episodes on Friday. We are seeking spoiler reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).