What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s live AMC show

January 22, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for the TNA Thursday Night Impact television show.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks

-Feast or Fired returns

-Indi Hartwell vs. M by Elegance

-The new System member will be revealed

-Elayna Black speaks

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live tonight from Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. TNA will tape future Impact episodes on Friday. We are seeking spoiler reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.