No Academy Award nomination for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne Johnson did not receive an Academy Award nomination for his lead role in The Smashing Machine. The film’s only nomination was in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. See the full list of the nominees via Oscars.org.

Powell’s POV: The five nominees in the Best Actor category are Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura. Rock was nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture category. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

