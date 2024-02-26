WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Rock returning for Friday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Rock appears

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai

-Carlito vs. Santos Escobar in a Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).