TNA Genesis lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s pay-per-view 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Genesis pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, at the Curtis Culwell Center.
-Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Death Match for the TNA World Championship with Nic Nemeth as special referee
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Lei Ying Lee vs. Zaria for the TNA Knockouts Championship
-JDC vs. Eddie Edwards in JDC’s retirement match
-Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Cedric Alexander in a three-way
-Elijah vs. Mustfa Ali
-AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann
-Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade
Powell’s POV: Leon Slater, Myron Reed, and Dani Luna were pulled from their previously advertised matches. Join John Moore for his live review of Genesis as the show airs Saturday on pay-per-view television and TrillerTV.com at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment