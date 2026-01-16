TNA Genesis lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s pay-per-view 

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Genesis pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Death Match for the TNA World Championship with Nic Nemeth as special referee

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Zaria for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-JDC vs. Eddie Edwards in JDC’s retirement match

-Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Cedric Alexander in a three-way

-Elijah vs. Mustfa Ali

-AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Mara Sade

Powell’s POV: Leon Slater, Myron Reed, and Dani Luna were pulled from their previously advertised matches. Join John Moore for his live review of Genesis as the show airs Saturday on pay-per-view television and TrillerTV.com at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).