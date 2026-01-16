JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 66): Roth’s review of Caleb Konley vs. Kerry Morton, Alice Crowley vs. “Hollyhood” Haley J in a Dog Collar match, Facade vs. Ninja Mack

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 66)

Taped December 19, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at The Rave

Streamed December 25, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

Quick catch-up: JCW Champion Matt Cardona signed with WWE. This is a problem when you tape shows this far in advance. Also, some JCW tour dates have been canceled due to Violent J’s health. Hopefully, he gets well soon…

Jerry’s Jabber: I am back after missing two episodes. I had to take two weeks off due to my mom undergoing a major surgery. She is back home and recovering, so I am back and here to see how JCW gets out of the jam they are currently in.

Lunacy started with an ad for a post-show featuring The Ring Rat Paige and Mac Davis, exclusive on Vince Russo’s brand YouTube. A recap aired of last week, featuring the return of Facade, Willie Mack, and 2 Tuff Tony getting suspended. The Lunacy intro played…

Backstage, Ken Anderson tried to apologize to James Storm, which led to a backstage brawl. At one point, a guy dressed as Elvis was just hanging out, and Storm asked, “What are you looking at, Elvis?” Funny. The action went inside the ring as Anderson unbuckled his belt to hit Storm, who got the belt and whipped Anderson with it. Anderson hit a low blow and a Mic Check on Storm, then hit a Mic Check on a chair to leave Storm laid out…

Backstage, “Big Al” Alice Crowley was being interviewed about being sexually harassed by Vince Russo, and found someone had shat in her bag…

Vito was hanging out when Yabo and Ruffo came in. Ruffo was twitching, and Vito told them to stop clowning around and spoke in a stereotypical Italian voice. He wanted Yabo and Rufo’s credit cards by the end of the night…

Elsewhere in the Upside Down… whoops wrong show. Backstage, Caleb Konley approached Jeeves and The Ring Rat Paige, and said they had a match and he’d stay in the back…

The Ring announcer for tonight is Clownvis (the Elvis guy from earlier)…

1. “The Man Servant” Jeeves (w/Ring Rat Paige) vs. Steven Flowe in a Winner Gets The Ring Rate Paige match. Flowe hit a springboard Stage Dive to start the match. Flowe hit a top rope Stage Dive, and followed it up with an elbow drop. The Ring Rat got on the apron, Jeeves and Rat almost collided. Flow hit a Death Valley Driver and then pinned Jeeves…

Steven Flowe defeated “The Man Servant” Jeeves.

Jerry’s Jabber: And they just ignored the stipulation. It’s the first match, and this show is already the worst I have seen. Impressive.

The commentators Marc Davis and Joe Dombrowski ran down the card…

In an area in the back, Barnabas the Bizarre, interrupted Jasmin St. Claire and had set up Vito to be attacked by The Outbreak…

On a couch, Jasmin was offering sex to Vito. The Outbreak came in and took Vito away. Barnabas suggested Jasmin stay put…

2. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo vs. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Mr. Happy, and Beast Man in a Dok Hendrix Rules match for the JCW Tag Team Titles. Dok Hendrix Rules allowed any member of the challenging team to tag in, making it a handicap match. Mr. Happy had a teddy bear, and Yabo had a rubber chicken. Happy hit the Happy Splash on the rubber chicken for a two. Kong accidentally hit Beast Man. The St. Claire Monster Corporation had a hard time getting on the same page. Kong came in and hit an elbow drop for a two. Mr Happy performed his Happy Dance before he hit a double chop. Yabo performed a top rope crossbody block, but Kong tripped over Happy. The Brothers hit a double Russian Leg Sweep and pulled out the win.

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo defeated “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Mr. Happy, and Beast Man in a Dok Hendrix Rules match to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles.

After the match, 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack dressed as fans hopped the barricade and the Monster Corporation with chairs…

Jerry’s Jabber: I am impressed that the Brothers of Funstruction can hang with big men as well as lightweights. Otherwise, this sucked.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley came to the ring and called out “Hollyhood” Haley J. Al said Haley has to accept the stipulation to this match or be fired…

3. “Big Al” Alice Crowley vs. “Hollyhood” Haley J in a Dog Collar match. The ref attached the choker part of the dog collar. Before the chain was attached, Crowley attacked Haley with the chain, so Haley had the collar and chain, while Al had only the collar on. Al took control and choked Haley with the chain. Haley whipped Al with it. Al hung Haley from the ropes with the chain. Dani Mo ran to the ring to save Haley J. The ref called for the bell…

“Big Al” Alice Crowley defeated “Hollyhood” Haley J by DQ in a Dog Collar match.

Ron Burgundy’s Jabber: Scotchy, Scotch, Scotch. Here it goes down, down into my belly.

In a closet, Vito was hung and handcuffed by The Outbreak, Co-Kane was hanging around, and Barnabas offered Vito to him.

4. “The Neon Ninja” Facade vs. Ninja Mack. Mack bowed to Facade. We started with reversals and ended in a stalemate. In a fun bit, both Facade and Mack acted like actual ninjas with a few strikes and poses. Mack used strikes, while Facade used high-flying moves. Mack had Facade in a corner, and went for a Spanish Fly and slipped a bit, and that looked rough. Mack went to the top rope, and Facade hit a top rope Super Kick and followed it up with a top rope Cradle Shock for a two. Facade hit a running on the top rope side kick. Mack hit a superkick and a Ninja Bomb for the three count…

Ninja Mack defeated Facade.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was fun. I have seen very little of Facade, but the whole Ninja thing between the two is fun, and this was the first match resembling anything good.

In the room where Vito was held, Co-Kane showed up with a baseball bat. Vito said not in the face when Co-Kane shut the door and looked to turn Vito into a human piñata…

Barnabas the Bizarre and The Outbreak were in Vince Russo’s office, and Barnabas confronted Russo about Vito’s involvement in their tag title match. Russo said there won’t be a rematch because The Brothers of Funstruction already wrestled. Barnabas said it was time to feast on The Outbreak…

5. Mosh Pit Mike vs. Mad Man Pondo. Mosh Pit Mike was introduced as Mosh Pit Funk, and he dressed like Terry Funk. Vampiro was on commentary. Pondo blindsided Mike and hit him with a stop sign. Pondo placed a chair on Mike’s neck and threw him into the ring post. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony were shown cheering on Mike. Mike hit a Terry Funk-esque neckbreaker. Mike placed a chair on Pondo, and Mike hit a slingshot Elbow drop on Pondo for the three.

Mosh Pit Funk defeated Mad Man Pondo

After the match, Pondo kept beating up Mike until 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack ran in for the save…

Jerry’s Jabber: These short matches do nothing for me, and no one looks good.

Jasmin St. Claire found Vito and said she had to get a knife to get him down…

A Blast from the Past aired with Great Muta and Nosawa vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and Justin Credible from the November 8, 2007 Bloody Mania event at Cave-In Rock, Illinois…

6. Caleb Konley vs. Kerry Morton. The match started with a bunch of stalling, as they are both heels. Konley and Morton got into a shoving contest, then followed it with reversals. The crowd was unusually quiet because there was no one to cheer for. Konley hit an atomic drop, then a leg sweep for a two. Morton hit a Tornado DDT from between the ropes. Morton hit a slingshot suplex for a two.

Morton and Konley hit each other with clotheslines and took each other down. Morton and Konley traded pump kicks. Konley superplexed Morton. Konley performed a springboard crossbody on the ref, and Morton delivered a knee to the head of Konley before covering him for a visual pinfall due to the ref being down. Matt Cross ran in and hit a Cross Cutter and a Shooting Star Press on Morton. Cross woke up the ref, and Konley crawled onto Morton for the win.

Caleb Konley defeated Kerry Morton

Vampiro announced he has a big surprise for Mosh Pit Mike, and Mr. Anderson vs. James Storm vs. a mystery opponent in a three-way for next week’s show…