WWE Smackdown results (1/16): Powell’s live review of new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s appearance, qualifiers for the four-way for a title shot, Carmelo Hayes’s U.S. Title open challenge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,378)

London, England, at OVO Arena Wembley

Simulcast live January 16, 2026, on Netflix internationally, on delay on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show on commentary while a shot of London was shown. Tessitore narrated backstage/arrival shots of Randy Orton, The Miz, Damian Priest, The MFTs, Matt Cardona, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, and Sami Zayn…

Tessitore said the show was sold out. Corey Graves checked in with Tessitore at their broadcast table… A video package recapped Drew McIntyre beating Cody Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell match to win the WWE Championship when Jacob Fatu interfered…

Bagpipe players performed on the stage and then lined up in the entrance aisle while new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced McIntyre, who was cheered by the London crowd.

“I prayed for this, and it happened,” McIntyre said. A “you deserve it” chant followed. McIntyre said he knew it had been a rough few years, but if anyone could bring everyone together, it was him as the first British WWE Champion. The fans sang his name.

“I just want to say to each and every one of you, screw you,” he said. “This isn’t me doing the bad guy wrestler bit. No, seriously, screw you. When I got fired, where were you? You want to jump on the bandwagon right now, 99 percent of you weren’t there for me.”

McIntyre said there was no uprising when The Bloodline screwed him over. He said the fans cheered CM Punk and did the “stupid Yeet” with Jey Uso. He said the fans did nothing when Cody Rhodes and his referees screwed him. McIntyre thanked himself.

McIntyre said he wanted to address the former champion. He said he knows it cuts like a knife every time he says “former champion Cody Rhodes.” Some fans sang Cody’s name.

McIntyre said he had Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis add a stipulation, which he said he would explain since 90 percent of Americans can’t read. McIntyre said there would be no rematch. “The vanilla QB1 era is over, and the dangerous, unpredictable Drew McIntyre era begins tonight.”

Randy Orton made his entrance and stopped to fist-bump a young fan who made a sign with his name on it. Orton entered the ring and told McIntyre that he wasn’t there to congratulate him. Orton recalled McIntyre had a chance to kick his head through the broadcast table, but he declined. Orton said that when he gets the opportunity to return the favor, he won’t hesitate. He said he’s beaten McIntyre for the title before, and he’ll do it again with an RKO.

Jacob Fatu made his entrance and attacked McIntyre once he entered the ring. Fatu took the fight to the floor, where he slammed McIntyre’s head on the broadcast table. McIntyre ran Fatu’s head into the ring post, and then ran away through the crowd.

The Miz showed up inside the ring and put Orton down with a Skull Crushing Finale. The broadcast team said the Orton vs. Miz match was up next after a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The McIntyre celebration was fun, and I enjoyed the way he played to the cheering fans only to turn them against him.

1. Randy Orton vs. The Miz in a qualifying match for a four-way to earn a shot at the WWE Championship. The match was joined in progress. At ringside, Orton dumped Miz on top of the broadcast table twice. Orton got Miz back on the apron and then performed a Draping DDT.

Orton struck the Viper’s Pose, but Miz countered with a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Orton went for an RKO, but Miz stuffed it and rolled him up for a two count. When they stood up, Orton hit the RKO and then pinned Miz…

Randy Orton defeated The Miz in roughly 4:30 of on-air time to qualify for the four-way match to earn a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Powell’s POV: There was no mystery regarding the outcome, but Miz did get a nice near fall, and the match didn’t overstay its welcome.

Drew McIntyre clutched his title belt while nervously rushing through the backstage area. Ilja Dragunov stopped him and spoke about how he won a championship on his first night back. McIntyre said he didn’t have time and said that if Dragunov wins the four-way, he’d see him at the Royal Rumble…

Tessitore touted a look back at last week’s Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs match… [C] A sponsored recap was shown of the Wyatts vs. MFTs…

An Uncle Howdy video aired. He was joined by Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. He said Solo Sikoa stole their light. He said the lantern doesn’t belong in the hands of someone who believes it is more powerful than its true purpose. Howdy said the lantern will come back to them, and they won’t rest until it’s home…

Graves said he doesn’t think Solo and his crew understand the power they are playing with… Highlights aired of Giulia beating Alexa Bliss to retain the Women’s U.S. Championship when Lash Legend interfered…

Alexa Bliss was standing outside the venue by the production trucks when Charlotte Flair showed up. Bliss questioned just how sick Flair was last week. Flair said she was truly sick and spoke about the singles opportunities she’s put off for the benefit of their team. Flair apologized for being sick.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend showed up after Bliss left. Jax told Flair that it was classic Bliss, in that she makes people feel guilty and walks away. Flair blew off Jax’s comments and walked away…

Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James made their entrance for a tag team match against Flair and Bliss… [C]